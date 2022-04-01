Dialogue the only solution for Ukraine crisis: Chinese FM

Dialogue and negotiation are the only solutions to the Ukraine crisis, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Wang made the remarks during a press briefing following foreign minister-level meetings on Afghanistan, which saw officials from Afghanistan and its neighboring countries gather in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province.

"I have had intensive and in-depth exchanges with my counterparts on the Ukraine issue in recent days. All parties expressed their understanding of China's position and made positive comments on China's role," Wang said.

"Our position is consistent. In dealing with all hotspot issues, China stands for peace, dialogue and justice. Our attitude is also clear, we strive to play a responsible and constructive role in dealing with all challenges," he added.

Wang explained China's stance from five key aspects.

First, China adheres to in the right direction of promoting peace talks. China maintains that dialogue and negotiation are the only solutions, opposes adding fuel to the fire and intensifying the conflict, calls for a ceasefire and supports direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Second, China upholds the basic norms governing international relations. It advocates respect for the purposes and principles of the UN Charter as well as sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, and opposes putting small and medium-sized countries at the forefront of geopolitics.

Third, China insists that a return to the Cold War mentality should be prevented. China doesn't agree with camp confrontation, which means countries are either friends or foes. Instead, China is committed to promoting international solidarity, advocating common, cooperative, comprehensive and sustainable security while respecting and addressing the legitimate concerns of all parties.

Fourth, China supports safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of all countries. China opposes unilateral sanctions that violate international law, calls for safeguarding the international industrial and supply chains to avoid harming normal economic and trade exchanges and people's lives.

Fifth, China adheres to consolidating peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. China is committed to the policy of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in its neighborhood. China is wary of the United States using the Indo-Pacific strategy to instigate a bloc confrontation in the region. China works to accelerate regional integration and cooperation, and safeguard the hard-won development momentum.

The Chinese foreign minister stressed that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China will continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role in promoting peace talks and safeguarding peace in accordance with the will of the parties concerned and the developments of the Ukraine crisis.