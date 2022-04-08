News / Nation

China moves to promote employment of people with disabilities for next 3 yrs

Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2022-04-08       0
China will take measures to promote the employment of people with disabilities from 2022 to 2024.
Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2022-04-08       0

China will take measures to promote the employment of people with disabilities from 2022 to 2024, in a bid to realize adequate and relatively high-quality employment for the group during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021 to 2025).

An action plan issued by the General Office of the State Council aims to achieve employment for 1 million people with disabilities, enhance the group's abilities to find jobs or start businesses, and better safeguard their rights and interests.

The document calls on government organs and institutions, state-owned and private enterprises, and organizations for people with disabilities to shoulder their responsibility to boost the employment of people with disabilities. It also sets out plans for campaigns to assist them in finding jobs.

The action plan also defines supporting conditions in terms of policy, funding, information and organizations, and proposes the launch of a publicity campaign to raise awareness.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     