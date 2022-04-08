China moves to promote employment of people with disabilities for next 3 yrs

China will take measures to promote the employment of people with disabilities from 2022 to 2024.

China will take measures to promote the employment of people with disabilities from 2022 to 2024, in a bid to realize adequate and relatively high-quality employment for the group during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021 to 2025).

An action plan issued by the General Office of the State Council aims to achieve employment for 1 million people with disabilities, enhance the group's abilities to find jobs or start businesses, and better safeguard their rights and interests.

The document calls on government organs and institutions, state-owned and private enterprises, and organizations for people with disabilities to shoulder their responsibility to boost the employment of people with disabilities. It also sets out plans for campaigns to assist them in finding jobs.

The action plan also defines supporting conditions in terms of policy, funding, information and organizations, and proposes the launch of a publicity campaign to raise awareness.