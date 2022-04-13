Chinese mainland reports 1,500 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 1,500 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission's Wednesday report showed.

Of the new local confirmed cases, 1,189 were reported in Shanghai, while 233 were reported in Jilin, 22 in Guangdong, 14 in Hainan, and 12 in Zhejiang, according to the commission.

A total of 13 imported COVID-19 cases were also reported Tuesday, said the commission, adding that no new suspected cases or deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Tuesday also saw 26,525 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 26,420 local ones and 105 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the local asymptomatic carriers, 25,141 were reported in Shanghai and 852 in Jilin.