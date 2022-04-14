Chinese mainland reports 2,999 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 2,999 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,573 were in Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 2,999 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,573 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday.

Yesterday also saw 26,318 asymptomatic infections.

A total of 2,024 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its Thursday report.

According to the commission, 37,636 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland on Wednesday.

A total of 143,922 patients had been discharged from hospitals across the mainland after recovery by the end of Wednesday, the report showed.