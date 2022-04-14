News / Nation

Northeast China's Changchun City halts community transmission of COVID-19

Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, has cut off all COVID-19 transmission chains out of its quarantine areas, according to a press conference held on Thursday.
The announcement was made following the results of Changchun's latest citywide nucleic acid testing, said local authorities.

The city, a northeastern manufacturing hub and national commodity grain base, will resume normal life and production in an orderly manner and prepare for spring farming while maintaining relevant COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Differentiated measures will be taken to maintain the stable operation of industrial and supply chains. Markets will reopen and schools will resume in-person classes gradually, according to the press conference.

Since early March, the city had registered a total of 23,627 confirmed cases and 18,689 asymptomatic cases by the end of Wednesday.

