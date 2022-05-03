Changchun to resume public rail transit service

Passengers are required to wear N95 masks during their commute. People with red or yellow health codes will not be allowed to board the trains.

Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, will resume public rail transit operation from 6am on Wednesday, 54 days after the city suspended the service on March 11 due to a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passengers are required to wear N95 masks during their commute, according to the city's rail operator. People with red or yellow health codes will not be allowed to board the trains.

Part of the entrances and exits of underground stations along Lines 1, 2 and 3 will be closed temporarily. The trains will run from 6am to 8pm at an interval of 30 minutes.

The rail operator will take proper measures to limit the number of passengers according to the actual commuter flow each day.