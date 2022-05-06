Beijing reports 66 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported 66 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between 3 pm Thursday and 3 pm Friday, local authorities have said.

On Thursday, approximately 20.74 million people in Beijing were sampled for nucleic acid testing. The samples contained in five tubes tested positive, according to a press briefing held by the municipal government.

One area in Chaoyang District was upgraded from a medium-risk area for COVID-19 to a high-risk area, bringing the total number of high-risk areas in Beijing to 18. Beijing now has 30 medium-risk areas.

Chaoyang District will carry out further district-wide nucleic acid testing on May 7, 8 and 9. Previously, such testings were conducted in Chaoyang on April 25, 27 and 29, and on May 1, 3, 4 and 5.

Chaoyang District has ordered indoor entertainment facilities, gyms, beauty salons, libraries, museums, training institutions and commercial complexes to temporarily suspend businesses.

Commodity markets and other businesses that guarantee people's livelihoods remain open, and restaurants can continue to take online orders in the district.

The city has ordered employers in Chaoyang District and other areas where public transportation has been suspended to arrange for their employees to work from home starting Thursday.

Express delivery, food delivery and online car-hailing businesses have increased their capacities to meet demand, it was announced at the press briefing.