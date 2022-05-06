News / Nation

Beijing reports 66 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  19:47 UTC+8, 2022-05-06       0
Beijing reported 66 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between 3 pm Thursday and 3 pm Friday, local authorities have said.
Xinhua
  19:47 UTC+8, 2022-05-06       0

Beijing reported 66 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between 3 pm Thursday and 3 pm Friday, local authorities said.

On Thursday, approximately 20.74 million people in Beijing were sampled for nucleic acid testing. The samples contained in five tubes tested positive, according to a press briefing held by the municipal government.

One area in Chaoyang District was upgraded from a medium-risk area for COVID-19 to a high-risk area, bringing the total number of high-risk areas in Beijing to 18. Beijing now has 30 medium-risk areas.

Chaoyang District will carry out further district-wide nucleic acid testing on May 7, 8 and 9. Previously, such testings were conducted in Chaoyang on April 25, 27 and 29, and on May 1, 3, 4 and 5.

Chaoyang District has ordered indoor entertainment facilities, gyms, beauty salons, libraries, museums, training institutions and commercial complexes to temporarily suspend businesses.

Commodity markets and other businesses that guarantee people's livelihoods remain open, and restaurants can continue to take online orders in the district.

The city has ordered employers in Chaoyang District and other areas where public transportation has been suspended to arrange for their employees to work from home starting Thursday.

Express delivery, food delivery and online car-hailing businesses have increased their capacities to meet demand, it was announced at the press briefing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     