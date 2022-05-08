Crimson sky in East China port city explained

The unusually crimson sky on Saturday evening in Zhoushan, a port city in East China, came from the lights of a fishing boat, local media reported on Sunday.

Many residents of the port city in Zhejiang Province noticed that the sky had suddenly become like a burning torch.

But authorities confirmed there was no fire. Shortly after, the sky returned to normal.

The lighting had come from a fishing boat that was harvesting Pacific saury.

China Aquatic Products Zhoushan Marine Fisheries Co, which owns the boat, confirmed this to local media.

Local meteorologists surmised that the crimson sky might have resulted from the refraction of the red light from the boat in low clouds.

Zhoushan was rather cloudy on Saturday evening with drizzle, making it favorable weather conditions for the unusual wide refraction of the red light, experts explained.