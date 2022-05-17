China's AC313A large civil helicopter makes maiden flight

China's independently developed AC313A large utility civil helicopter successfully conducted its maiden flight on Tuesday, announced the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the country's leading aircraft maker.

The 13-tonne-class large helicopter conducted the flight at an airport in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, marking a major step forward in the development of China's air emergency rescue system, the AVIC said.

With the completion of the maiden flight, AC313A will now enter the flight test phase, according to the developer.

It is expected to receive an airworthiness certification during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), and thereafter enter the market to serve customers.

AC313A is a major aerial vehicle specially developed to meet the country's needs for air rescue missions. It is expected to assist the country in strengthening the national air emergency rescue system, according to the AVIC.

Upgraded from AC313 helicopter, AC313A is a large utility civil helicopter with new engines, an upgraded transmission system, and multiple other tech-optimization in systems such as the avionics and flight control, said the AVIC.

This new helicopter model is also installed with the health and usage monitoring system (HUMS), as well as rotor ice protection and de-icing facilities to enhance its performance and safety.

AC313A can carry up to 28 people onboard, with the maximum take-off weight of 13.8 tonnes with external sling loads. It can also load up to five tonnes of water for fire fighting missions.

Capable of operating in both visual and instrument flight, AC313A can operate in various complicated terrains and weather conditions, such as a high plateau and high and low temperatures.

AC313A can be installed with various facilities for emergency rescue missions. This allows it to carry out various missions across the country such as supply delivery, forest and urban fire fighting, lifting large equipment, disaster prevention and relief, medical rescue, law enforcement, maritime rescue and search, transport for offshore oil platform, among others according to the developer.