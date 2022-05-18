Battles against COVID, for economic growth two sides of same coin

China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, which has proven successful and effective, is safeguarding the sustainable growth of the world's second largest economy.

The metropolis of Shanghai announced it had cut off the community transmission of COVID-19 in all its 16 districts on Tuesday. This is encouraging progress for residents to resume normal life and enterprises to give full play to their capacity, although it still needs continuous efforts to secure a final victory against the virus.

In its fight against COVID-19 over the past three years, the Chinese hold the truth to be self-evident that the country's approach saves lives and protects the health of people while minimizing the impact of the pandemic on economic and social development.

The pandemic has resulted in some 520 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 6 million related deaths. It has caused untold damage to the global economy. Unfortunately, the damage is still going on.

Amid the pandemic, China took the lead in achieving positive economic growth among the world's major economies for a good reason – it has brought the virus under control in the shortest possible time frame.

As proved in China's successful experience in fighting the virus, it is necessary to implement strict control measures promptly as soon as an outbreak was detected.

Only in this way could life and production in the virus-hit area return to normal as soon as possible, as well as the economic and social development of the whole society in the long run.

"Fighting the pandemic is to protect the economy and people's livelihoods," said Liang Wannian, an official with the National Health Commission. "We need to have a clear understanding of the big picture."

China's strong economic pulse is discernible. In the first quarter of this year, the country achieved a 4.8 percent GDP growth, 0.8 percentage points higher than that in the fourth quarter of last year.

China is embracing a more promising economic prospect as the country has achieved initial success in curbing the latest COVID-19 resurgence. As of mid-May, about half of Shanghai's more than 9,000 major industrial firms have resumed production, according to data from the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology.

China is able to ensure sustainable economic growth while winning the battle against the virus. As a country that upholds people-centered development philosophy, China will never sacrifice either the health or the well-being of its people.