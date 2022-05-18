News / Nation

Battles against COVID, for economic growth two sides of same coin

Xinhua
  18:36 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0
China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, which has proven successful and effective, is safeguarding the sustainable growth of the world's second largest economy.
Xinhua
  18:36 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0

China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, which has proven successful and effective, is safeguarding the sustainable growth of the world's second largest economy.

The metropolis of Shanghai announced it had cut off the community transmission of COVID-19 in all its 16 districts on Tuesday. This is encouraging progress for residents to resume normal life and enterprises to give full play to their capacity, although it still needs continuous efforts to secure a final victory against the virus.

In its fight against COVID-19 over the past three years, the Chinese hold the truth to be self-evident that the country's approach saves lives and protects the health of people while minimizing the impact of the pandemic on economic and social development.

The pandemic has resulted in some 520 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 6 million related deaths. It has caused untold damage to the global economy. Unfortunately, the damage is still going on.

Amid the pandemic, China took the lead in achieving positive economic growth among the world's major economies for a good reason – it has brought the virus under control in the shortest possible time frame.

As proved in China's successful experience in fighting the virus, it is necessary to implement strict control measures promptly as soon as an outbreak was detected.

Only in this way could life and production in the virus-hit area return to normal as soon as possible, as well as the economic and social development of the whole society in the long run.

"Fighting the pandemic is to protect the economy and people's livelihoods," said Liang Wannian, an official with the National Health Commission. "We need to have a clear understanding of the big picture."

China's strong economic pulse is discernible. In the first quarter of this year, the country achieved a 4.8 percent GDP growth, 0.8 percentage points higher than that in the fourth quarter of last year.

China is embracing a more promising economic prospect as the country has achieved initial success in curbing the latest COVID-19 resurgence. As of mid-May, about half of Shanghai's more than 9,000 major industrial firms have resumed production, according to data from the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology.

China is able to ensure sustainable economic growth while winning the battle against the virus. As a country that upholds people-centered development philosophy, China will never sacrifice either the health or the well-being of its people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     