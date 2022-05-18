Chinese mainland reports 227 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 227 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 96 were in Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 227 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, of which 96 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Wednesday.

Apart from Shanghai, seven other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 52 in Beijing and 49 in Sichuan.

Shanghai also reported 759 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, out of a total of 1,000 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 391 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, there were 5,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.