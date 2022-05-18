News / Nation

US investigators confirm not disclosing plane crash information: Chinese aviation regulator

US investigators participating in the probe of the China Eastern Airlines passenger plane crash confirmed they had not released related information to the media, China's civil aviation regulator said Wednesday.

Investigators of the US National Transportation Safety Board, assisting the probe, clearly stated that they cooperated with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in accordance with the framework requirements of Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation, according to the CAAC.

The statement was made in response to foreign media reports on the cause of the crash of China Eastern Airlines, Flight MU5735, on March 21.

The investigators said they would continue to provide professional technical support as needed to identify the cause of the accident, the CAAC said.

Currently, the investigating department is carrying out related work on wreckage identification, classification and inspection, flight data analysis, and experimental verification per probe procedures, said the CAAC.

As required in the Convention on International Civil Aviation, the investigation department invited the US National Transportation Safety Board as the investigation party of the state of design and manufacture for the aircraft.

The CAAC said it would continue to closely communicate with the parties assisting the probe, scientifically conduct related work, and timely and accurately release probe progress and information following the Convention on International Civil Aviation and government information disclosure mechanism.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
