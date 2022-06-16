News / Nation

WeChat unveils new feature for managing group chats

  17:04 UTC+8, 2022-06-16
WeChat has released a new feature that allows group owners and admins to highlight a message and stick it on top of the chat group.
  17:04 UTC+8, 2022-06-16

WeChat has released a new feature that allows the admins and owners of group chats to stick messages up to five on top.

The admins and group chat owners can now long-press a message and choose "Sticky on Top" to highlight it. Group members can click on the message and it will redirect them to the original post, making the content clearer to the reader.

The following are some of the useful features of WeChat groups:

1. Group notice

Group chat owners and admins can put out a group notice, which will notify all group members.

2. Manage group

Group owners and admins can click on the "···" (three dots chat info) in the top right corner of the chat group to manage it.

They can click on the "Manage Group" option and turn on the "Invitation Approval" mode to add new members.

Under the new changes, group owners and admins can see the invited newcomers on top of the chat and manage them together.

The owners and the admins can turn on "only group owner and admin can change the group name" to ban misuse by members.

The owners can add "Group Admin" and "Transfer Ownership" under "Manage Group."

Click "Disband Group" if the owner wants to dissolve the group instead of directly clicking "Delete and Leave."

3. Group chat retrieve

Finding old messages from group chats can be difficult after changing a phone. But if the chats are saved and transferred, click the "⊕" button on the top right corner of WeChat, and choose "New Chat" – "Select a Group" to find a specific group.

Otherwise, click "Save to Contacts" under the group menu, so that it can be found in "Group Chats" of "Contacts" immediately.

4. Add remarks

If group names are confusing, add remarks to distinguish them. For that, click on the "···" chat info and enter a recognizable name in "Remark."

The group owners and admins can click "Sticky on Top" to highlight a message that will appear as a kicker at the top of group chats.

Source: SHINE
