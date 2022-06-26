News / Nation

China renews yellow alert for severe thunderstorms, downpour in vast regions

Xinhua
  16:17 UTC+8, 2022-06-26       0
China's National Meteorological Center on Sunday renewed its yellow alert for severe weather threat including thunderstorms and downpour in many parts of the country.
Xinhua
  16:17 UTC+8, 2022-06-26       0

China's National Meteorological Center on Sunday renewed its yellow alert for severe weather threat including thunderstorms and downpour in many parts of the country.

From 2 pm Sunday to 2 pm Monday, thunderstorms, strong wind and hails are expected in parts of Liaoning, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Chongqing, Guizhou and Sichuan, according to the meteorological center.

During this period, short spells of heavy rainfall are also expected to lash certain areas of Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Liaoning, Shaanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Zhejiang, Fujian, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangdong, Hainan, and the Sichuan Basin.

Parts of these regions will experience downpours with up to over 80 mm of hourly precipitation, according to the forecast.

The center has advised local authorities to prepare for rainstorms, thunderstorms, gales and hails, and be vigilant against flash floods, landslides and mudslides.

Drivers have been alerted and transport authorities have been asked to guide traffic in water-logged streets.

The center has also advised halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas and urged airports, railways, expressways and water transportation units to take safety measures such as flight restrictions, speed limits, or temporary closures to ensure personnel and traffic safety.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     