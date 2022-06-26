Chinese mainland reports 2 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Saturday reported two locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, which were in Beijing and Guangdong respectively.

The Chinese mainland Saturday reported two locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, which were in Beijing and Guangdong respectively, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

A total of 12 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Saturday in three provincial-level regions, including seven in Liaoning.

Altogether 76 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 219,714 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.