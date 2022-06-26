More cities ease or drop regular PCR tests

A number of Chinese cities have eased or dropped regular PCR tests for COVID-19 screening over the past week, reflecting an improved pandemic position.

A number of Chinese cities have eased or dropped regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 screening over the past week, reflecting an improved pandemic position.

The Chinese mainland Saturday reported two locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 local asymptomatic carriers.

Yangtze River Delta

Hangzhou, the capital city of Zhejiang Province, notified on Friday that from Saturday, people in Hangzhou are required to take a PCR test every seven days to use public transportation or enter public venues, instead of every 72 hours previously.



Meanwhile, Hefei, the capital city of Anhui Province, announced on Wednesday a suspension of residents' regular PCR tests which were done once every seven days.



In the two provinces, some small cities such as Zhoushan, Huainan and Lu'an have also suspended regular PCR tests.

In Nanjing, the capital city of Jiangsu Province, where no COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 29 days, regular PCR tests were suspended for most residents weeks ago.

The city notified on Sunday that negative PCR test results are no longer required of travelers from cities with no medium or high-risk areas. Those who travel from low-risk areas of cities with COVID-19 cases still need to take a few PCR tests before moving freely.

Other regions

Wuhan, the capital city of the central Chinese province of Hubei, has now extended the validity period of negative PCR tests from three days to five days.

However, in Shenzhen, where a number of COVID-19 cases have been reported since June 18, the government tightened the regular PCR policy.

It now requires residents to show negative PCR test results within the last 48 hours or test taking records within the last 24 hours to use public transportation and taxis or enter any closed public place.

The national health commission said on Friday that the number of new local COVID-19 cases in the Chinese mainland in the past week dropped 81.6 percent from the previous week.