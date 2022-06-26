News / Nation

More cities ease or drop regular PCR tests

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:41 UTC+8, 2022-06-26       0
A number of Chinese cities have eased or dropped regular PCR tests for COVID-19 screening over the past week, reflecting an improved pandemic position.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:41 UTC+8, 2022-06-26       0

A number of Chinese cities have eased or dropped regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 screening over the past week, reflecting an improved pandemic position.

The Chinese mainland Saturday reported two locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 local asymptomatic carriers.

Yangtze River Delta

Hangzhou, the capital city of Zhejiang Province, notified on Friday that from Saturday, people in Hangzhou are required to take a PCR test every seven days to use public transportation or enter public venues, instead of every 72 hours previously.

Meanwhile, Hefei, the capital city of Anhui Province, announced on Wednesday a suspension of residents' regular PCR tests which were done once every seven days.

In the two provinces, some small cities such as Zhoushan, Huainan and Lu'an have also suspended regular PCR tests.

In Nanjing, the capital city of Jiangsu Province, where no COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 29 days, regular PCR tests were suspended for most residents weeks ago.

The city notified on Sunday that negative PCR test results are no longer required of travelers from cities with no medium or high-risk areas. Those who travel from low-risk areas of cities with COVID-19 cases still need to take a few PCR tests before moving freely.

Other regions

Wuhan, the capital city of the central Chinese province of Hubei, has now extended the validity period of negative PCR tests from three days to five days.

However, in Shenzhen, where a number of COVID-19 cases have been reported since June 18, the government tightened the regular PCR policy.

It now requires residents to show negative PCR test results within the last 48 hours or test taking records within the last 24 hours to use public transportation and taxis or enter any closed public place.

The national health commission said on Friday that the number of new local COVID-19 cases in the Chinese mainland in the past week dropped 81.6 percent from the previous week.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     