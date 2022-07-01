News / Nation

China to inspect enforcement of Foreign Investment Law

Xinhua
  11:04 UTC+8, 2022-07-01       0
The National People's Congress Standing Committee announced Thursday that it will launch an inspection of the enforcement of the Foreign Investment Law.
Xinhua
  11:04 UTC+8, 2022-07-01       0

The National People's Congress Standing Committee announced Thursday that it will launch an inspection of the enforcement of the Foreign Investment Law.

An inspection team is set to carry out related work in eight provincial-level regions from July to mid-August, according to the first plenary session of the team.

In the meantime, the standing committees of local people's congresses in another eight regions will be assigned to carry out their own respective inspections.

The inspection work will focus on aspects including the implementation of pre-establishment national treatment plus a negative list for foreign investment, the establishment and optimization of a foreign investment facilitation mechanism, and the building of a stable, transparent, predictable and fair market.

The team will also inspect the protection of foreign investors' legitimate rights and interests, the implementation of the foreign investment management system, and the Foreign Investment Law's connection and coordination with other related laws and rules.

Attention will also be paid to the opinions and suggestions of all parties concerning the law.

This is first time the country has inspected the Foreign Investment Law since it came into effect on January 1, 2020.

The inspection team said it will hold another plenary session in mid-September this year for analysis and discussion. The NPC Standing Committee will hear and deliberate a report on the enforcement inspection in October.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     