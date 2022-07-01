Chinese mainland reports 12 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
10:05 UTC+8, 2022-07-01 0
The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 12 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, nine of which were in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said on Friday.
Yesterday also saw 151 local asymptomatic infections.
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
