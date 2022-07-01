Xi administers oath of office to HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee

Xi Jinping on Friday morning administered oath of office to the sixth-term Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee.

A meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region began on Friday morning.

Xi also administered oath of office to principal officials of the sixth-term government of the HKSAR.