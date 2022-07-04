News / Nation

China beefs up free blood test to help abducted children, women reunite with families

A list of over 5,000 free blood-sampling sites across China was released by the Ministry of Public Security amid a national crackdown on the trafficking of women and children.
A list of over 5,000 free blood-sampling sites across China was released by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) Monday amid a national crackdown on the trafficking of women and children.

The move is to further facilitate timely blood sampling and testing of relevant people, including rescued children and women, those seeking lost families, suspected abductees and unidentified persons, to help them reunite with their families, said the ministry.

Since March this year, the MPS has been working with the Ministry of Civil Affairs and other departments to launch a new round of crackdown, pooling resources to increase the number of free blood-sampling sites nationwide from more than 3,000 to over 5,000.

Detailed information was also released on different online platforms to further expand the coverage of free blood sampling and testing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
