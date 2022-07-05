China's Anhui reports 52 confirmed, 179 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

East China's Anhui Province reported 52 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 179 local asymptomatic carriers on Monday, the provincial health commission said.

Xinhua

East China's Anhui Province reported 52 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 179 local asymptomatic carriers on Monday, the provincial health commission said on Tuesday.

All the new confirmed cases were reported in Sixian County, Suzhou City.

From June 26 to July 4, a total of 186 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one from overseas, and 895 asymptomatic carriers had been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence in Anhui.