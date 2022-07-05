Chinese mainland reports 69 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 69 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 52 of which were in Anhui Province.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 69 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 52 of which were in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

A total of 266 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Monday in eight provincial-level regions, including 179 in Anhui and 66 in Jiangsu.

Altogether 34 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 220,199 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.