Road accident kills 5 in Shanxi Province

A road accident on Thursday left five people dead and six injured in Linxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, according to the county publicity department.

The accident occurred around 8:57 am when a small white sport utility vehicle (SUV) hit roadside pedestrians in Shangchengzhuang Village, Linxian County, causing the deaths and injuries.

The injured have been sent to hospital for medical treatment and none of them are in life-threatening condition.

Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.