Hangzhou tightens PCR test rules following new COVID-19 cases

  17:04 UTC+8, 2022-07-11
With Hangzhou reporting three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since July 8, the Zhejiang Province capital has decided to tighten its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test rules.
Following three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported since July 8, Hangzhou, capital of neighboring Zhejiang Province, has decided to tighten its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test rules.

From Wednesday, people located in certain areas of the city will only be allowed to enter public venues with negative PCR test results from the last 72 hours instead of seven days.

The areas affected are Shangcheng, Gongshu, Xihu, Binjiang, Xiaoshan, Yuhang, Linping and Qiantang districts as well as the West Lake tourist zone.

Those who don't possess valid PCR test results won't be able to use public transportation in those areas either.

PCR test-taking record is acceptable alongside the test results, the Hangzhou government said.

People who travel to the city from outside the province should take a PCR test within 24 hours from their arrival and follow the above rules during their stay.

Of the three confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the city since July 8, two had recent travel history outside the province.

Hangzhou eased its PCR test rules at the end of last month following favorable pandemic control conditions by extending the validity of test results for entering public places and using public transportation from 72 hours to seven days.

