News / Nation

Booking blues: Palace Museum cracks down on no-shows

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  22:37 UTC+8, 2022-07-12       0
If you break your booking three times within six months, you have to wait 60 days before buying another ticket or making another appointment.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  22:37 UTC+8, 2022-07-12       0

The Palace Museum is cracking down on people who do not turn up when they have booked a ticket.

Anyone who breaks their appointment three times within six months is banned from buying tickets or making another appointment for 60 days, the Museum said on its official ticketing platform on WeChat on Tuesday.

For advance ticket purchases not used yet, visitors can cancel the appointment a day before and get a full refund via the original booking platform.

They can still cancel the ticket and have the refund before 8pm on the very day, but it will be counted as a no-show.

The museum has real-name appointment system and requires one valid identity document for each ticket.

Visitors from the Chinese mainland can use their identity cards for an appointment while others can use residential passes or passports.

No day tickets are available. Advance tickets are open for sale at 8pm seven days before the appointed date, and valid only on the actual day.

A negative PCR test report from within the previous 72 hours is required. Call 010-86489090 from 8am to 8pm for further details.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     