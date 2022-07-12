Booking blues: Palace Museum cracks down on no-shows

If you break your booking three times within six months, you have to wait 60 days before buying another ticket or making another appointment.

The Palace Museum is cracking down on people who do not turn up when they have booked a ticket.

Anyone who breaks their appointment three times within six months is banned from buying tickets or making another appointment for 60 days, the Museum said on its official ticketing platform on WeChat on Tuesday.

For advance ticket purchases not used yet, visitors can cancel the appointment a day before and get a full refund via the original booking platform.

They can still cancel the ticket and have the refund before 8pm on the very day, but it will be counted as a no-show.



The museum has real-name appointment system and requires one valid identity document for each ticket.

Visitors from the Chinese mainland can use their identity cards for an appointment while others can use residential passes or passports.



No day tickets are available. Advance tickets are open for sale at 8pm seven days before the appointed date, and valid only on the actual day.

A negative PCR test report from within the previous 72 hours is required. Call 010-86489090 from 8am to 8pm for further details.