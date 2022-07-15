News / Nation

China has been paying close attention to difficulties in Sri Lanka: FM spokesperson

Xinhua
  21:09 UTC+8, 2022-07-15       0
Over a period of time, China has announced it would provide 500 million yuan (US$74 million) of emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka.
Xinhua
  21:09 UTC+8, 2022-07-15       0

As a friendly neighbor, China has been paying close attention to difficulties and challenges Sri Lanka faces and, whenever possible, has always provided support to Sri Lanka's socioeconomic development, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing. According to Wang, over a period of time, China has announced it would provide 500 million yuan (US$74 million) of emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka.

The second batch of emergency humanitarian food aid provided by China to Sri Lanka was handed over on Thursday, Wang said, adding that China has also provided multiple batches of various types of assistance to people across Sri Lanka to better their lives.

Regarding the China-Sri Lanka financial cooperation, Wang said, shortly after the Sri Lankan government announced it would suspend international debt payments, Chinese financial institutions reached out to Sri Lanka and expressed their readiness to find an effective way to handle the matured debts related to China and help Sri Lanka overcome difficulties.

China is ready to work with relevant countries and international financial institutions to continue to play a positive role in supporting Sri Lanka in overcoming difficulties, easing its debt burden and realizing sustainable development, Wang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     