Ningxia in northwest China reports 1 bubonic plague case

Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Tuesday reported a confirmed bubonic plague case in the capital city Yinchuan, according to the regional plague prevention and control headquarters.

The patient returned to Yinchuan from north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, sources with the headquarters said.

Ningxia initiated a Level-IV emergency response for plague prevention and control starting 11pm on Tuesday, demanding efforts to fully treat the patient and implement comprehensive prevention and control measures.