News / Nation

Passenger dies after crash vehicle's doors lock

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  00:17 UTC+8, 2022-07-31       0
One person died and two injured in a car accident, after which all four doors of the LEXUS LM locked, and a fire broke out.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  00:17 UTC+8, 2022-07-31       0
SSI ļʱ

Provided by Jimu News.

One person died and two injured in a car accident, after which all four doors of the LEXUS LM locked, and a fire broke out.

The accident happened on Thursday on an expressway in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The doors failed to unlock after the front airbags had been released, it has been reported, leading to questions on the Internet about possible design defects in the luxury vehicle.

LEXUS China said in a statement on Weibo (China's equivalent to Twitter) on Friday that it had paid great attention to the issue and had dispatched an emergency response team to work with the local auto dealer to assist in the investigation by local traffic police.

It also passed on its sincere concerns to the people and their family involved in the accident.

The accident happened around noon after the vehicle crashed into corrugated guardrails and cement piers on a section of the G7212 Quanzhou-Nanning Expressway in Guigang city.

Passenger dies after crash vehicle's doors lock

Truck drivers come to the rescue.

Passenger dies after crash vehicle's doors lock

A female passenger is pulled from the vehicle.

A video shows truck drivers broke a door to rescue the driver and pulled the front-seat passenger out through a window.

However, the remaining passenger had fainted on the back seat with her legs stuck, when a fire broke out.

Another video shows the vehicle engulfed in flames.

The two who were rescued suffered slight injuries. The cause is still under investigation.

The LEXUS LM, a petrol-electric hybrid model, hit the Chinese market in February 2020. The popular four-seat model is priced at more than 2 million yuan (US$297,000). The LM model is sold mainly in the Chinese market and some other Asian markets.

The heated online debate centered on two questions: why the vehicle failed to unlock after the airbags being released; and why the vehicle burst into fire when its main structure remained relatively intact.

According to the model's user guide, all the doors are designed to unlock if the Supplement Restraint System (SRS) air bag is deployed or a major crash occurs.

But the guide also indicates the function may fail depending on the intensity of the crash or in some other conditions that are not specified.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
Twitter
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     