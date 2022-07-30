News / Nation

PCR test results to be recognized nationally

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:59 UTC+8, 2022-07-30       0
COVID-19 test results should be recognized across the nation in order to facilitate travel, the coronavirus taskforce of the State Council said yesterday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:59 UTC+8, 2022-07-30       0
PCR test results to be recognized nationally
Imaginechina

A driver shows a green health code on a highway in Zhangye, Gansu Province, on July 21, 2022.

COVID-19 test results should be recognized across the nation in order to facilitate travel, the coronavirus taskforce of the State Council said yesterday.

Nucleic acid test results issued by different online platforms, including the health code systems adopted by respective provinces, regions and cities, medical institutions and government service platforms, and those in paper forms are of the same validity. The results should be recognized nationwide, according to a notice issued by the State's Council, China's Cabinet.

People should not be denied entry to public places or ordered to undergo tests again on the pretext that a local health code system can't find test results from elsewhere.

This move is key to social and economic development and the maintenance of normal life and work order, according to the notice.

The taskforce will step up its supervision of the issue and publish places that refuse to recognize tests conducted elsewhere.

Presently, each province, region and city have respective health code systems where PCR tests conducted elsewhere can't be verified.

Beijing is among the first cities to follow the rule. Its health code system has allowed users to search for tests completed in other places and upload them.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     