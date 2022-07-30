PCR test results to be recognized nationally

COVID-19 test results should be recognized across the nation in order to facilitate travel, the coronavirus taskforce of the State Council said yesterday.

Imaginechina

Nucleic acid test results issued by different online platforms, including the health code systems adopted by respective provinces, regions and cities, medical institutions and government service platforms, and those in paper forms are of the same validity. The results should be recognized nationwide, according to a notice issued by the State's Council, China's Cabinet.

People should not be denied entry to public places or ordered to undergo tests again on the pretext that a local health code system can't find test results from elsewhere.

This move is key to social and economic development and the maintenance of normal life and work order, according to the notice.

The taskforce will step up its supervision of the issue and publish places that refuse to recognize tests conducted elsewhere.

Presently, each province, region and city have respective health code systems where PCR tests conducted elsewhere can't be verified.

Beijing is among the first cities to follow the rule. Its health code system has allowed users to search for tests completed in other places and upload them.