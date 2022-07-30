News / Nation

Heavy rains, floods affect nearly 80,000 in NE China's Liaoning

  20:25 UTC+8, 2022-07-30
Heavy rains and rain-induced floods have affected nearly 80,000 people in northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities have said.
According to the Liaoning flood control and drought relief headquarters, some 1,600 hectares of crops have been hit, with direct economic losses of 12.7 million yuan (US$1.9 million).

The water levels of 13 medium-sized reservoirs and 17 small reservoirs in the province have exceeded flood warning levels. They are discharging floodwater at the moment.

Facing downpours from Thursday to Saturday, authorities have evacuated nearly 70,000 people across the province.

