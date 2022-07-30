China to promote trade-in services on home appliances

China will carry out trade-in activities on home appliances to promote the consumption of green and smart home appliances, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

China will carry out trade-in activities on home appliances to promote the consumption of green and smart home appliances, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

Local authorities, industrial associations, e-commerce platforms and home appliance enterprises were encouraged to play their parts in comprehensively promoting the consumption of green smart home appliances such as smart refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners, according to a circular issued by the ministry and 12 other departments.

The development of the waste home appliances recycling industry and facilitation for residents to sell waste home appliances were also encouraged in accordance with the actual situation, the circular said.

Efforts will also be made to advance green smart home appliances to rural areas and optimize the supply of such home appliances, it said.