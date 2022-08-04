News / Nation

Alleged killer behind kindergarten massacre apprehended by police

Liu Xiaohui, 48, was taken into custody by police last night in a mountainous area near Shaokou Village in Jiangxi Province, police said in a statement.
Police have apprehended the man suspected of killing three and injuring six at a kindergarten in east China on August 3.

Liu Xiaohui, 48, was taken into custody by police last night in a mountainous area near Shaokou Village in Wan'an County, Jiangxi Province, police said in a statement.

Liu allegedly entered the kindergarten wearing a cap and face mask while carrying an object with which he went on a rampage in Pingdu Town, Anfu County, at 10:22am on Wednesday. He then fled the scene.

The case is under further investigation.

Meanwhile, Jiangxi officials issued a notice yesterday to beef up security measures in schools following the attack.

﻿
