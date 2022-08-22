News / Nation

Macao SAR seeks public consultation on amendment to law on safeguarding national security

Xinhua
  20:04 UTC+8, 2022-08-22       0
China's Macau SAR government on Monday announced the start of public consultation on amendment to its law on safeguarding national security for a period until October 5.
Xinhua
  20:04 UTC+8, 2022-08-22       0

China's Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) government on Monday announced the start of public consultation on amendment to its law on safeguarding national security for a period until October 5.

Wong Sio Chak, secretary for security of the Macau SAR government, said at a press conference that the government expects to hear opinions and advice from the wide public in order to pool together common consensus, make draft amendment, and initiate the amendment procedure as soon as possible.

In light of the profound changes in security situation of neighboring regions and the world at large, the SAR law on safeguarding national security needs to advance with times in order to effectively deal with the complex and varied security risks, Wong said.

He expressed hope that the amendment can overcome problems and inadequacies in the existing law and help the Macau SAR fulfill the same standard on national security as that of the state and the Hong Kong SAR, so as to effectively prevent and contain external interference and practically safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

The existing law on safeguarding national security in the Macau SAR was completed in 2009.

Wong said the SAR government will work to file a concluding report on the public consultation by the end of October before submitting the draft amendment to the Legislative Assembly for deliberation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     