News / Nation

Chinese scientists propose potential diabetes complication strategy

Xinhua
  14:50 UTC+8, 2022-09-11       0
Chinese scientists identified a new mechanism which indicates how fat changes one's brain, thus offering a potential strategy to treat cognitive disorders caused by diabetes.
Xinhua
  14:50 UTC+8, 2022-09-11       0

Chinese scientists identified a new mechanism which indicates how fat changes one's brain, thus offering a potential strategy to treat cognitive disorders caused by diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes with obesity-related insulin resistance is known to be associated with an increased risk of cognitive impairment, and fat tissue plays a possible role in this process.

The researchers from Nanjing University demonstrated for the first time that extracellular vesicles (EVs), the lipid-bound vesicles secreted by cells, and their cargo non-coding RNA molecules, served to mediate communication between fat tissues and the brain.

These compounds can be transferred to the brain and enriched in neurons, especially in the hippocampus, according to the study published recently in the journal Cell Metabolism.

Further experiments showed that fat tissue-derived EVs from mice fed a high-fat diet or patients with diabetes can induce remarkable cognitive impairment in healthy mice.

The scientists engineered an animal model without the cargo molecules in the EVs, and the detrimental effects on cognitive function were significantly alleviated, according to the study.

The study suggested that targeting those EVs or their cargo RNA molecules may provide a promising strategy for pharmaceutical interventions for cognitive impairment in diabetes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     