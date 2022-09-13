China's Zhejiang raises emergency response as Typhoon Muifa approaches

News / Nation

East China's Zhejiang Province has upgraded its typhoon emergency response to Level III, the third-highest, as Muifa, the 12th typhoon this year, moves closer.
Imaginechina

Fishing boats return to Shenjiamen harbor in Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province, on September 12, 2022.

East China's Zhejiang Province has upgraded its typhoon emergency response to Level III, the third-highest, as Muifa, the 12th typhoon this year, moves closer.

The provincial flood control and typhoon and drought relief headquarters raised the response level at 5pm on Monday, according to the provincial emergency management department.

Authorities across Zhejiang will closely follow the development of the typhoon and take a series of precautions, including issuing early warnings and evacuating people to safety.

Muifa was about 610 km southeast of the city of Zhoushan at 2pm on Monday, packing winds of up to 144 km per hour at its center and moving northward at 5 to 10 km per hour, according to the local meteorological department. It was forecast to make landfall or brush by the coast from Zhoushan to Ningbo from Wednesday night to Thursday.

