News / Nation

China approves Phase-4 moon mission with int'l lunar research station

CGTN
  14:59 UTC+8, 2022-09-11       0
Phase four of China's lunar exploration program has obtained state approval and is proceeding smoothly, the China National Space Administration announced on Saturday.
CGTN
  14:59 UTC+8, 2022-09-11       0
China approves Phase-4 moon mission with int'l lunar research station
CFP

A model of the Chang'e-5 probe on display at the booth of "Lunar Exploration Project" at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai City of south China's Guangdong Province, on September 27, 2021.

Phase four of China's lunar exploration program has obtained state approval and is proceeding smoothly, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced on Saturday, following the country's announcement of the discovery of new mineral Changesite-(Y) on September 9.

The Phase-4 lunar mission, consisting of the Chang'e-6, -7, and -8, is to be carried out successively in 10 years with the aims of exploring the moon's South Pole region and building a basic structure for the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), said Liu Jizhong, director of Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center under the CNSA.

The Chang'e-6 will be sent to retrieve samples from the far side of the moon and return them to Earth.

"The production of the Chang'e-6 probe has almost been completed. To better understand the moon, given that the Chang'e-4 went to the far side of the moon for the first time, we, after discussions with engineers and scientists, decided to have the Chang'e-6 probe to retrieve samples from the far side of the moon and return them to Earth. So the samples will be much more valuable," Liu told China Media Group (CMG).

China approves Phase-4 moon mission with int'l lunar research station
CMG

The fourth phase of China's lunar exploration program has obtained state approval and is proceeding smoothly, the China National Space Administration announced on September 10, 2022.

According to the CNSA, the exploration of the South Pole will be completed by Chang'e-6 and -7, while Chang'e-8 will feature key technologies for lunar surface tests and preliminary exploration for the construction of the ILRS.

Liu said the Chang'e-7 probe is under development.

"The purpose of our missions is to lay the foundation for building a lunar station, so there are a lot of technologies to be tackled and we need to explore the energy on the moon. Great challenges lay ahead of us. However, with our previous experiences and an excellent team, I believe we will succeed."

China approves Phase-4 moon mission with int'l lunar research station
CGTN

(L-R) Images of the Chang'e-1, Chang'e-2, Chang'e-3 and Chang'e-4 probes.

China's lunar probe missions

China launched four lunar missions between 2007 and 2019 under the country's lunar exploration program, known as the Chang'e Project after the Chinese moon goddess.

China's first lunar probe, the Chang'e-1, was launched in October 2007. It was a lunar-orbiting spacecraft that worked 200 kilometers above the moon. Gathering a huge amount of data, it marked the first step of China's ambitious three-step moon mission.

The Chang'e-2 probe, which was launched in 2010, traveled more than 100 million kilometers from Earth, setting a record for the longest flight by a Chinese spacecraft.

In 2013, the Chang'e-3 became China's first spacecraft to soft-land on the moon and the Yutu rover drove on the moon.

In 2018, the Chang'e-4 landed on the far side of the moon, the first spacecraft to do so.

The Chang'e-5 probe landed on Earth with 1,731 grams of samples from the moon in 2020, marking the completion of China's first attempt to retrieve and return samples from the moon.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     