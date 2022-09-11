Youth cloud concert held to celebrate 50th anniversary of China-Germany diplomatic relations

A cloud concert sung by youth from China and Germany was held on Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In the offline part of the concert, students from the local Burg Chinese Chorus sang via video link with their peers from several high school choirs in Chengdu, China.

They presented famous songs from both countries in Chinese and German and garnered warm applause from the audience.

Music is a language that crosses borders, Wu Ken, Chinese Ambassador to Germany, said at the event.

Wu said he hoped the students would continue to use their songs as a link to be explorers of Chinese and German cultures, promoters of friendship between the two countries and practitioners of cross-cultural understanding.

Speaking at the event, Olaf Millmann, organizing director of the Burg Chinese Chorus, said that the chorus has continued to build bridges through music which helps deepen the exchanges between young people from Germany and China.

He said he hoped that the chorus would continue to contribute to deepening the friendship between the two countries in the future.

Chorus member Ben Hanenberg said that participating in chorus activities and learning to sing Chinese songs had always been an essential part of his Chinese learning. He said he plans to study in China and looks forward to discovering the country.