China sees over 73m domestic tourist visits during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

Tourists admire lanterns at Tengwang Pavilion scenic area in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, on September 10, 2022.

China saw 73.41 million domestic tourist visits during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday that ended Monday, according to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Domestic tourism revenue generated during the period totaled 28.68 billion yuan (US$4.14 billion), figures from the ministry showed.

Night-time sightseeing is a highlight of the Mid-Autumn Festival, with lakes and rivers in cities including Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Nanjing ranking among the most popular destinations for sightseeing at night, according to the ministry.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, fell on Saturday this year. It is usually marked by family reunions, enjoying sights of the full moon, and eating mooncakes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
