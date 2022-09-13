China sees over 73m domestic tourist visits during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

China saw 73.41 million domestic tourist visits during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday that ended Monday, according to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Xinhua

Domestic tourism revenue generated during the period totaled 28.68 billion yuan (US$4.14 billion), figures from the ministry showed.

Night-time sightseeing is a highlight of the Mid-Autumn Festival, with lakes and rivers in cities including Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Nanjing ranking among the most popular destinations for sightseeing at night, according to the ministry.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, fell on Saturday this year. It is usually marked by family reunions, enjoying sights of the full moon, and eating mooncakes.