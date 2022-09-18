Chinese mainland reports 106 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 106 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Guizhou, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

A total of 930 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 377 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals to 239,088.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll remaining at 5,226.