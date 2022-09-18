News / Nation

6.5-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan: CENC

Xinhua
  00:13 UTC+8, 2022-09-18       0
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Taiwan's Taitung County at 9:41 pm Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 23.05 degrees north latitude and 121.21 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

As of 11:30 pm, 18 aftershocks have been monitored by the island's meteorological agency, with a 5.3-magnitude tremor hitting Taitung County at 10:35 pm and a 5.5-magnitude tremor at 10:45 pm

Subway in Taipei has slowed down, while the subway network in the city of Kaohsiung has paused. Some trains were delayed, according to the Taiwan High Speed Rail.

The tremors have led to power cut and water leakage in some residential areas, according to local media. No casualties were reported so far.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
