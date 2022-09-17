News / Nation

China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts conduct extravehicular activities

Xinhua
  18:27 UTC+8, 2022-09-17       0
China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts Cai Xuzhe and Chen Dong successfully exited the space station lab module Wentian on Saturday to conduct extravehicular activities (EVAs).
Xinhua
  18:27 UTC+8, 2022-09-17       0

China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts Cai Xuzhe and Chen Dong successfully exited the space station lab module Wentian on Saturday to conduct extravehicular activities (EVAs), according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

At 1:35 pm (Beijing Time), Cai opened the hatch of Wentian's airlock cabin. By 3:33 pm, both Cai and Chen were outside, said the CMSA.

This is the second time that Shenzhou-14 astronauts have conducted EVAs, and the first time for Cai.

With the aid of the small mechanical arm, the pair will conduct a series of extravehicular tasks, including the installation of extravehicular assistance handles and the extended pump set of the load circuits. They will also verify the extravehicular rescue capability.

During the EVAs, astronaut Liu Yang was inside the core module, supporting her crewmates, according to the CMSA.

Chen Dong and Liu Yang completed the Shenzhou-14 crew's first EVAs and returned to Wentian on September 2.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     