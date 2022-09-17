News / Nation

Gala on 50th anniversary of normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties held in Japan

Xinhua
  19:10 UTC+8, 2022-09-17       0
A gala commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties was held on Friday evening in Tokyo, Japan.
Xinhua
  19:10 UTC+8, 2022-09-17       0

A gala commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties was held on Friday evening in Tokyo, Japan.

Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou attended the gala and delivered a speech, expressing his hope for both sides to push the bilateral ties in the right direction of peace, friendship and cooperation.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda said at the gala that looking forward to the continuous development of peaceful and friendly relations between Japan and China, he hoped the people of the two countries will work for a better future with a new mindset.

Literary and art works can play an important role in promoting Japan-China friendship, Japanese actress and singer Yumiko Araki told Xinhua on the sidelines of the gala, adding that she will further contribute to bilateral exchanges in the future.

Araki is well known in China for playing the role of Kojika Jun, the impressive protagonist in the Japanese TV series Moero Attack, or Women Players of Volleyball.

The gala, themed "neighbors across a narrow strip of water co-creating the future" and hosted by the Union of Chinese Residing in Japan, featured the representation of warm moments in exchanges between China and Japan through dances, songs and instrumental music performances.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     