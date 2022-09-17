News / Nation

China bike-sharing helps boost green goals

Xinhua
  13:11 UTC+8, 2022-09-17       0
China's popular bike-sharing is helping achieve the country's green goals as the pedaling activity contributes to carbon reduction.
Xinhua
Over the past year, users of shared bicycles and e-bikes via Internet platform Meituan have saved 436,500 tons of carbon dioxide by cycling, the company said in a report released ahead of World Cycling Day.

Some 500 users' cycling helped cut over one ton of carbon dioxide each, equivalent to a total cycling mileage of some 20,000 km per person, the report said.

The report said cycling is getting increasingly trendy across the country. In Beijing, Meituan shared bike users completed a total cycling mileage of 850 million km, helping cut 41,100 tons of carbon dioxide.

In 2021, China's output of bicycles reached 76.397 million units, up 1.5 percent year on year. E-bicycle production totaled 45.511 million units, climbing 10.3 percent compared with 2020, according to the China Bicycle Association.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
