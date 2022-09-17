Chinese vice president to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
13:05 UTC+8, 2022-09-17 0
At the invitation of the UK government, Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative Vice President Wang Qishan will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to be held in London on September 19, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Saturday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Han Jing
