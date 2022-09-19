5.7-magnitude quake strikes Taiwan: CENC
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 10:07am on Monday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 23.42 degrees north latitude and 121.35 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.
