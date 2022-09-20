News / Nation

China, Russia hold meeting on law-enforcement, security cooperation

Xinhua
The China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era has maintained a momentum of sound and steady development.
Guo Shengkun, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Monday co-chaired the 7th meeting of the China-Russia law-enforcement and security cooperation mechanism with Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, in east China's Fujian Province.

Guo, also secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era has maintained a momentum of sound and steady development.

Since the establishment of the law enforcement and security cooperation mechanism, China and Russia have cooperated closely in areas such as safeguarding national political security, anti-terrorism, drug control, and combating transborder crimes. The mechanism has achieved fruitful results and played an irreplaceable role in safeguarding the sovereignty, security, and development interests of the two countries, Guo said.

Guo said China is willing to work with Russia to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state during the SCO Samarkand summit. China will give full play to the role of the law enforcement and security cooperation mechanism to meet various security risks and challenges.

Patrushev said Russia is ready for closer exchanges with China at all levels to create a sound security environment for the smooth development of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
