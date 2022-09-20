News / Nation

China issues regulation on managing, overseeing leading officials

Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0
The General Office of the CPC Central Committee has issued a regulation on improving the framework of systems for strictly managing and overseeing leading officials.
Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0

The General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a regulation on improving the framework of systems for strictly managing and overseeing leading officials.

The regulation aims to improve the mechanism for selecting and appointing leading officials, selecting outstanding individuals to take up posts and awarding them while filtering out the more mediocre officials.

It mainly offers clear and specific provisions for regulating the organizational adjustments to leading positions that are not suitable for current officials.

The general office also issued a circular demanding that all localities and government departments strictly abide by the regulation, adding that the regulation is of great significance to building a contingent of competent key officials for governance.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     