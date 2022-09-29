Xi, Japanese PM exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of normalization of China-Japan diplomatic relations
11:13 UTC+8, 2022-09-29 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese PMFumio Kishida exchanged congratulatory messages over the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic relations.
11:13 UTC+8, 2022-09-29 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday exchanged congratulatory messages over the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic relations.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports