Xi pays tribute to national heroes on Martyrs' Day
13:53 UTC+8, 2022-09-30 0
Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state attended a ceremony on Friday morning in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing to present flower baskets to fallen national heroes.
The event was held to mark Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of the National Day.
