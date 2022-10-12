Chinese mainland reports 374 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 374 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 78 in Shanxi and 62 in Xinjiang.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 374 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 78 in Shanxi and 62 in Xinjiang, according to the National Health Commission's report Wednesday.

A total of 1,386 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 261 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 244,997.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.